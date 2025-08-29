Ensure no delay in pension disbursement, Andhra Pradesh CS instructs Collectors

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has instructed all district collectors to ensure timely pension disbursement to every eligible beneficiary, warning that they will be held personally accountable for any delays.

During a video conference with collectors on Thursday, Vijayanand emphasised the importance of pension delivery and directed district and mandal-level special officers to participate actively in the monthly process.

He stated that any complaints received through media or social platforms about missed payments would reflect directly on the respective district administration.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the ongoing pension re-verification process, noting that 1.35 lakh notices had been issued, with 88,319 appeals already filed with Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) and around 23,000 still pending. He ordered all appeals to be resolved within a month.

The meeting also addressed issues such as minor irrigation tank maintenance, groundwater improvement efforts, land matters under the PM KUSUM solar scheme, and the functioning of District Juvenile Justice Committees.

Availability of urea for farmers and coordination with the Indian Air Force were also discussed.

Among the senior officials present were CCLA G Jayalakshmi, RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain, I&PR Director Himanshu Shukla, Agriculture Director Dilli Rao, NEDCAP MD Kamlakar Babu, Water Resources Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, SERP CEO Karuna, and Women and Child Welfare Secretary Suryakumari.

District collectors joined the meeting virtually.