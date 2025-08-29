Inflows at Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram surge past seven lakh cusecs mark

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Godavari river is witnessing a steady rise in water levels at Polavaram project and Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, and other States.

On Thursday late evening, the water level crossed 7.50 lakh cusecs, matching the inflows. According to the barrage flood control room, inflows are expected to increase further with continuous rainfall upstream. All 175 gates of the Cotton Barrage and 48 gates of the Polavaram project have been lifted to release floodwaters into the sea.

The administrations of Eluru and Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) districts have issued alerts to revenue officials in Velerupadu, Kukkunuru, Chinturu, Yetapaka, Kunavaram, and VR Puram mandals.

Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar advised residents to remain cautious, avoid riverbanks, and urged Ganesh idol immersion organisers to exercise extra vigilance.