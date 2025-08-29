Onion farmers in Andhra Pradesh demand MSP amid price crash

KURNOOL/VIJAYAWADA: Onion farmers in Kurnool district are reeling from a steep price fall, with rates plunging to Rs 200–400 per quintal at local markets—well below the production cost of over Rs 1.2 lakh per acre.

Anguished growers staged a protest at the Kurnool Agricultural Market Yard, demanding a Minimum Support Price(MSP) of at least Rs 2,000 per quintal.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Kurnool district president SV Mohan Reddy, along with state farmers’ wing vice-president Vangala Bharat Kumar Reddy and State secretary Ternekallu Surender Reddy, extended support to the protest by onion farmers.

Mohan Reddy urged the State to procure onions directly at fair prices, recalling measures taken under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure.

He pointed out that prices in past years ranged from Rs 3,000–5,000 per quintal,

Former State Agriculture Mission vice-chairman MVS Nagi Reddy said the current prices are Rs 200–600 per quintal, and pressed the Marketing Department to procure stocks and distribute through ‘Rythu Bazaars’ to steady rates.