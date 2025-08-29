Pawan outlines JSP roadmap at ‘Senatho Senani’ in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan reaffirmed that the party’s alliance with the TDP and BJP “has been formed only for the future of the country and the State.” He made the statement at Visakhapatnam on Thursday while launching the Sena Tho Senani programme and holding a meeting with party MLAs and activists.

During the Legislative Party meeting, three resolutions were adopted, including one on tackling organised social media harassment, particularly against women. Pawan Kalyan announced plans to convene a roundtable with experts to frame legislation or ordinances on the issue.

On the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, he said Jana Sena played a key role in halting privatisation, citing his talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, which helped secure Rs 14,000 crore for the plant.