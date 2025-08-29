Probe into Rs 40 crore CT scan film scam in Kakinada hospital reveals patients, staff forced to pay illegally

KAKINADA: An inquiry into the Rs 40 crore CT scan film scam at Kakinada Government General Hospital has revealed that even the hospital’s nursing and security staff were victims, forced to pay Rs 300 for films for their relatives.

Sources said attendants alleged that CT Scan Manager Bonam Satish collected the money through his UPI ID mr.bonamsatish@sbi and PhonePe number 9848192966, while several others paid cash directly at the counter. They suggested that hospital authorities verify Satish’s bank account to uncover the extent of unauthorised collections.

Some patients reported paying much higher amounts. For example, S Haribabu, who sustained an internal injury while practising for Army recruitment, was diagnosed with Schmorl’s node at the L3 vertebra. On August 22, following doctors’ advice, he underwent a CT scan and paid Rs 600 for two films.

Other patients alleged that up to Rs 1,200 was collected for four films, despite the government’s promise of free treatment, including medicines, in government hospitals. They said the money was collected in the name of the government, misleading patients into believing it was an official fee, but was instead diverted to private individuals. They demanded the recovery of misappropriated funds.