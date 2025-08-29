Procure onions at Rs 1,200 per quintal: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a decisive move to support onion farmers facing financial distress, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to begin immediate procurement of onions at Rs 1,200 per quintal starting Thursday.

During a review meeting at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to protect farmers from losses and ensure seamless market access for their produce. The procured onions will be distributed through Rythu Bazaars (farmers’ markets) to balance the interests of farmers and consumers.

The meeting, attended by Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture and Marketing) B Rajasekhar and other marketing department officials, focused on the challenges faced by onion farmers, particularly due to low prices triggered by an abundant onion supply from Maharashtra.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that approximately 5,000 metric tonnes of onions are expected to be harvested in the next ten days. Addressing these concerns, Naidu outlined a comprehensive plan to stabilize prices and support farmers.