Procure onions at Rs 1,200 per quintal: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a decisive move to support onion farmers facing financial distress, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to begin immediate procurement of onions at Rs 1,200 per quintal starting Thursday.
During a review meeting at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to protect farmers from losses and ensure seamless market access for their produce. The procured onions will be distributed through Rythu Bazaars (farmers’ markets) to balance the interests of farmers and consumers.
The meeting, attended by Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture and Marketing) B Rajasekhar and other marketing department officials, focused on the challenges faced by onion farmers, particularly due to low prices triggered by an abundant onion supply from Maharashtra.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that approximately 5,000 metric tonnes of onions are expected to be harvested in the next ten days. Addressing these concerns, Naidu outlined a comprehensive plan to stabilize prices and support farmers.
“Onion farmers should neither suffer losses nor face hardships. Procure onions at Rs 1,200 per quintal immediately, with losses covered through the Market Intervention Fund,” Naidu instructed. He directed officials to arrange for drying onions in rented community halls and subsequently distribute them to Rythu Bazaars.
Additionally, farmers should be provided facilities to store onions in community halls until market prices stabilise. “Farmers must be protected, and consumers should not face inconvenience. Warehousing facilities should be established to stabilise prices for all crops,” he added.
Naidu also announced plans to expand and modernise Rythu Bazaars across the State to enhance market access for farmers and consumers. He instructed officials to increase the number of farmers’ markets from the current 150 to 200 and to develop modern infrastructure.
“Take Rythu Bazaars to the next level. Utilise 2-3 acres of land in market yards to establish new, modern farmers’ markets with warehousing and cold chain facilities,” he said. These measures, he noted, would help control inflation and ensure price stability while benefiting both farmers and consumers.