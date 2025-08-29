Rs 15.32 crore bills unpaid under NTR Housing Scheme in Andhra's Vizianagaram district

VIZIANAGARAM: Beneficiaries of the NTR Housing Scheme have been facing difficulties due to long-pending bill payments in Vizianagaram district. The State government has to pay at least Rs 15.32 crore for 5,186 houses sanctioned under the NTR Housing Scheme in 2017.

Though Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has assured the beneficiaries of the release of pending bills before the 2024 general elections, the bills are still pending. Therefore, the beneficiaries of the NTR Housing Scheme have been making rounds to the Housing department for the pending bills.

The TDP-led NDA government has introduced NTR Housing Scheme to provide housing for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Lower-Income Group (LIG), and Middle-Income Group (MIG) families after coming to to power in 2014.

According to the scheme, the government sanctioned Rs 2 lakh for all beneficiaries. Besides, an additional allocation ranging from Rs 70,000 to one lakh was sanctioned from SC/ST Sub-Plan funds for SC/ST beneficiaries. Though the payments went smoothly up to 2017, delays began crepting in later d due to various reasons.