Season 12 of Pro Kabaddi League gets underway on Sports Day eve in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League was officially launched on Thursday in Visakhapatnam. The event took place, marking the return of the league to the city after seven years.

The launch comes a day ahead of National Sports Day, which will also mark the start of the new season.

Anupam Goswami, Business Head of Mashal Sports and League Chairman, addressed the media along with all 12 team captains.

Telugu Titans captain Vijay Malik and Tamil Thalaivas captain Pawan Sehrawat spoke about their teams ahead of the opening match.

The first match of the season was fixed on August 29, 2025, between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag. Bengaluru Bulls will take on Puneri Paltan in the second match of the day.

Anupam Goswami said the new season will feature an updated format that gives each match more value and increases competition. He said the league is proud to begin the season in Vizag and to celebrate National Sports Day by honouring the country’s sporting heroes.

Vijay Malik said that preparation has been intense and that no match will be easy this season. He said every team looks stronger. Later,12 team captains visited the INS Kursura submarine museum.