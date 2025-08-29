SIPB clears Rs 53,922 crore investment projects in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Tenth State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, approved investments worth Rs 53,922 crore across 30 projects, expected to generate employment for 83,437 youths.
Naidu said he would personally monitor the progress of the projects every month and directed ministers to oversee grounding and implementation at the field level. Stressing the importance of the “speed of doing business” policy, he asked officials to ensure quick clearances and effective facilitation for investors.
The Chief Minister revealed that efforts are underway to bring the Mahindra Electric Vehicle plant to Andhra Pradesh and urged officials to work with the same spirit to attract other industries. He highlighted the immense potential in food processing, particularly in Chittoor and Rayalaseema, and suggested engaging with companies to set up units that would add value to local produce such as mangoes, benefiting farmers directly.
Naidu also underscored the need to build an ecosystem for developing MSME parks as business hubs in all Assembly constituencies. He proposed linking MSMEs with Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs to enhance product quality and competitiveness. Giving top priority to investments, he said sectors like IT, tourism, food processing and mining must be strengthened.
Taking a dig at the previous government, Naidu accused it of attempting to “damage the sanctity of Tirumala” by allotting land for a hotel near the hills. He said the NDA government, after coming to power, shifted the project to an alternative site to protect devotees’ sentiments, dismissing the YSRCP’s criticism on the issue as baseless.
Among the key clearances granted were: HFCL’s Rs ,197 crore project at Madakasira creating 870 jobs; Apollo Tyres’ Rs 1,110 crore unit in Chittoor district with 500 jobs; Dhirubhai Ambani Green Tech Park at Krishnapatnam with Rs 1,843 crore investment and 19,000 jobs; Serentika Renewables’ Rs 2,000 crore project in Anantapur employing 320 people; Navayuga Engineering’s Rs 15,455 crore investment in Paderu generating 8,400 jobs; and Chinta Green Energy’s Rs 5,050 crore unit in Kadapa providing 8,400 jobs.
Ministers Payyavula Keshav, G Ravikumar, TG Bharat, Anagani Satyaprasad, Vasamsetti Subhas and Chief Secretary K Vijayanand were present.