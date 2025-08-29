SIPB clears Rs 53,922 crore investment projects in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Tenth State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, approved investments worth Rs 53,922 crore across 30 projects, expected to generate employment for 83,437 youths.

Naidu said he would personally monitor the progress of the projects every month and directed ministers to oversee grounding and implementation at the field level. Stressing the importance of the “speed of doing business” policy, he asked officials to ensure quick clearances and effective facilitation for investors.

The Chief Minister revealed that efforts are underway to bring the Mahindra Electric Vehicle plant to Andhra Pradesh and urged officials to work with the same spirit to attract other industries. He highlighted the immense potential in food processing, particularly in Chittoor and Rayalaseema, and suggested engaging with companies to set up units that would add value to local produce such as mangoes, benefiting farmers directly.

Naidu also underscored the need to build an ecosystem for developing MSME parks as business hubs in all Assembly constituencies. He proposed linking MSMEs with Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs to enhance product quality and competitiveness. Giving top priority to investments, he said sectors like IT, tourism, food processing and mining must be strengthened.