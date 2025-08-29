TDP pioneered welfare pensions, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday reiterated that the TDP has been at the forefront of introducing and expanding welfare pensions, ensuring social security for vulnerable sections in Andhra Pradesh.
In a teleconference with ministers, public representatives and senior party leaders, Naidu stressed the party’s commitment to delivering justice to every eligible beneficiary and urged the cadre to spread awareness of the government’s welfare measures.
Highlighting the TDP’s contributions, he said, “No other state in India provides pensions on the scale that Andhra Pradesh does. We introduced social security pensions and raised them from Rs 30 to Rs 4,000, of which TDP governments contributed Rs 2,875.”
Naidu said the TDP enhanced pensions for persons with disabilities from Rs 500 to Rs 6,000, while dialysis patients receive Rs 10,000 and bedridden individuals Rs 15,000. He noted that pensions worth Rs 35,000 crore are being disbursed to 63 lakh beneficiaries on the first of every month.
Criticising the previous YSRCP regime, he alleged that many ineligible persons were added to the pension rolls, depriving the needy. He assured that genuine beneficiaries, including those with temporary certificates, would continue to receive support without disruption.
Calling on TDP workers to participate actively in pension distribution, Naidu said they must counter opposition propaganda and explain welfare measures to every household.
He also cited the fulfilment of the party’s ‘Super Six’ promises, including the mega DSC recruitment, Thalliki Vandanam, Annadata Sukhibhava, free RTC bus travel for women, free electricity for weavers, and enhanced aid to fishermen and barbers.
Naidu praised the cadre for recent electoral successes in Pulivendula and Ontimitta. He said district and state committees would soon be finalised.
“As Chief Minister, I implement policies, but as party president, I rely on feedback from the cadre. Our focus is on welfare, development and strengthening the party at all levels,” Naidu said.