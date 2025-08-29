TDP pioneered welfare pensions, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday reiterated that the TDP has been at the forefront of introducing and expanding welfare pensions, ensuring social security for vulnerable sections in Andhra Pradesh.

In a teleconference with ministers, public representatives and senior party leaders, Naidu stressed the party’s commitment to delivering justice to every eligible beneficiary and urged the cadre to spread awareness of the government’s welfare measures.

Highlighting the TDP’s contributions, he said, “No other state in India provides pensions on the scale that Andhra Pradesh does. We introduced social security pensions and raised them from Rs 30 to Rs 4,000, of which TDP governments contributed Rs 2,875.”

Naidu said the TDP enhanced pensions for persons with disabilities from Rs 500 to Rs 6,000, while dialysis patients receive Rs 10,000 and bedridden individuals Rs 15,000. He noted that pensions worth Rs 35,000 crore are being disbursed to 63 lakh beneficiaries on the first of every month.