US tariffs unlikely to hit ‘in-crisis’ Andhra Pradesh aquaculture sector

VIJAYAWADA: The additional 25% tariff imposed by United States President Donald Trump, effective from August 27 (Wednesday), is unlikely to have a significant impact on Andhra Pradesh’s aquaculture exports due to drastically low shrimp production this season.
Heavy rains and the outbreak of diseases such as White Spot Syndrome Virus (WSSV), Koi Herpes Virus (KHV), and Enterocytozoon hepatopenaei have wiped out nearly 80% of shrimp cultivation across the State. These diseases primarily affected the initial crop stage, leading to large-scale damage.
“Shrimp farming is typically limited during this season, as farmers consider it unviable,” said P Ramesh, a farmer from Akiveedu in West Godavari district.
“We are currently selling locally to traders who are offering better prices, so there is no export and therefore no tax burden.” Currently, only about 1 lakh acres are under cultivation, compared to the usual 6 lakh acres across the State.
Export companies, which typically purchase 30-50 count shrimp for US markets and 50-100 counts for China, the Middle East, and Dubai, are now sourcing over 100 counts primarily for domestic markets and storage.
Currently, the shrimp prices per count are: 30 count: Rs 390, 40 count: Rs 345, 50 count: Rs 325, 60 count: Rs 305, 70 count: Rs 285 and 100 count: Rs 230.
Andhra Pradesh State Aquaculture Development Authority Vice Chairman Anam Venkat Ramana Reddy told TNIE that efforts are underway to improve local consumption.
“Last year alone, Andhra Pradesh exported Rs 32,000 crore worth of aquaculture products to the US. Around 70% to 80% of our exports are US-bound. These tariffs do affect our business, but we are actively seeking alternative markets,” Anam Venkat Ramana Reddy said.