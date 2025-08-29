US tariffs unlikely to hit ‘in-crisis’ Andhra Pradesh aquaculture sector

VIJAYAWADA: The additional 25% tariff imposed by United States President Donald Trump, effective from August 27 (Wednesday), is unlikely to have a significant impact on Andhra Pradesh’s aquaculture exports due to drastically low shrimp production this season.

Heavy rains and the outbreak of diseases such as White Spot Syndrome Virus (WSSV), Koi Herpes Virus (KHV), and Enterocytozoon hepatopenaei have wiped out nearly 80% of shrimp cultivation across the State. These diseases primarily affected the initial crop stage, leading to large-scale damage.

“Shrimp farming is typically limited during this season, as farmers consider it unviable,” said P Ramesh, a farmer from Akiveedu in West Godavari district.

“We are currently selling locally to traders who are offering better prices, so there is no export and therefore no tax burden.” Currently, only about 1 lakh acres are under cultivation, compared to the usual 6 lakh acres across the State.