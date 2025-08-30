Andhra Pradesh tops India in anaemia prevention; leads Anaemia Mukt Bharat programme

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has secured the top rank in anaemia prevention across India, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s first quarter review (April–June) for 2025–26. The ranking recognises the State’s success in implementing the Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) programme through effective distribution of iron and folic acid (IFA) supplements to children, adolescents, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.
The ministry evaluated all states and union territories based on their distribution and implementation efforts. Andhra Pradesh recorded an 88% increase in the index, surpassing Haryana and Telangana, which ranked second and third, respectively. AP had ranked third in 2024–25 and second in the first quarter of last year.
The State topped five of six categories, including 77.3% coverage for children aged 6–59 months, 95% for the 5–9 age group, and 94.7% for adolescents aged 10–19. It also led to coverage for pregnant and lactating women. The only category where AP ranked third was adolescent coverage, where Haryana and Telangana performed slightly better.
From April to June 2025, the Health Department distributed IFA syrup to 22,99,649 children (6–59 months), IFA tablets to 30,35,641 children (5–9 years), 29,84,033 adolescents, 2,69,952 pregnant women, and 1,63,177 lactating mothers. Distribution channels included schools, Anganwadis, health centres, and frontline workers such as ASHAs and ANMs.
As per the programme, children aged 6–59 months receive 1 ml of IFA syrup twice a week, those aged 5–9 years receive four tablets monthly, and adolescents receive four tablets per month. Pregnant and lactating women are given 180 tablets each free of cost. The programme is funded under the National Health Mission, with 60% of the cost borne by the Centre and 40% by the State government.
Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav congratulated medical staff, including doctors, nurses, ANMs, and ASHAs, for their dedication. He said the achievement reflects the government’s commitment.