Andhra Pradesh tops India in anaemia prevention; leads Anaemia Mukt Bharat programme

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has secured the top rank in anaemia prevention across India, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s first quarter review (April–June) for 2025–26. The ranking recognises the State’s success in implementing the Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) programme through effective distribution of iron and folic acid (IFA) supplements to children, adolescents, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

The ministry evaluated all states and union territories based on their distribution and implementation efforts. Andhra Pradesh recorded an 88% increase in the index, surpassing Haryana and Telangana, which ranked second and third, respectively. AP had ranked third in 2024–25 and second in the first quarter of last year.

The State topped five of six categories, including 77.3% coverage for children aged 6–59 months, 95% for the 5–9 age group, and 94.7% for adolescents aged 10–19. It also led to coverage for pregnant and lactating women. The only category where AP ranked third was adolescent coverage, where Haryana and Telangana performed slightly better.