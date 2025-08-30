AP HC rejects anticipatory bail for Pinnelli brothers in TDP leaders’ murder case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by former YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Pinnelli Venkatarami Reddy in connection with the murder of TDP leaders Javichetti Venkateswarlu and Koteswara Rao.

Justice V Gopala Krishna Rao, pronouncing the verdict after a detailed hearing, rejected the pleas citing the seriousness of the charges and the need for custodial interrogation.

The case was registered by Veldurthi police in Palnadu district, alleging that the Pinnelli brothers orchestrated the killings. Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, representing the police, and senior counsel Posani Venkateswarlu, appearing for complainant Thota Anjaneyulu, opposed the bail petitions. Senior counsel O Manohar Reddy represented the accused.

The court observed that witness statements and prosecution arguments indicated the brothers’ involvement in a criminal conspiracy. Justice Rao noted that “all are equal before the law” and reiterated that anticipatory bail cannot be considered in murder cases except under exceptional circumstances.

Defence counsel Ramalakshmana Reddy sought interim protection from arrest to move SC, but the request was turned down. The judge pointed out that such orders cannot be issued after rejecting the petitions, and referred to earlier SC rulings disallowing similar pleas.