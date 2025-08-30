AP sets up AI, STEM, robotics labs in 50 govt schools; Lokesh launches Rs 8 crore initiative in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government, in partnership with Cyient Foundation, has set up Artificial Intelligence (AI), STEM, and Robotics laboratories in 50 government schools across Visakhapatnam district. Minister for IT, Education and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh inaugurated the lab at Chandrampalem Government School and formally launched the remaining labs across the district. The initiative, costing `8 crore was part of Cyient’s CSR programme

Speaking at the event, Lokesh said the introduction of AI labs would help students prepare for the technological changes shaping the global economy. “Past industrial revolutions created opportunities through printing, electricity, aviation, vaccines, and IT. AI now represents the next stage, capable of making routine work more efficient and finding solutions to practical challenges,” he stated.

He cited an example from Chandrampalem school, where students used AI tools to design a system for water-efficient farming. He encouraged students to set career goals, whether as professionals, entrepreneurs, or public servants and stressed the importance of persistence, drawing from his own political setbacks and later success.

The Minister credited Cyient Foundation and its Founder-Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy for supporting the initiative. “Cyient has invested `8 crore from its CSR funds to establish these labs, which will provide students with early exposure to AI and related technologies,” Lokesh noted.