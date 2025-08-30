CM Naidu launches hop-on hop-off electric tourist buses in Vizag, announces 50% ticket subsidy

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Hop-on Hop-off double-decker tourist electric buses in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The electric buses will operate along a 16-kilometre stretch on Beach Road, from RK Beach to Thotlakonda, covering several tourist spots.
The Chief Minister flagged off the service and took a ride in one of the buses, accompanied by public representatives. During the journey, which started at RK Beach, he interacted with tourists and reviewed the arrangements.
The 24-hour ticket for the service is priced at Rs 500. However, the Chief Minister announced that the government will subsidise half the cost, making the ticket available to tourists for Rs 250.
Urging environmental responsibility, the Chief Minister called on tourists to help maintain cleanliness along the coastal areas. He stressed the importance of preserving the beaches to enhance their appeal to international visitors.
Speaking on the occasion, CM Naidu criticised the previous government for poor infrastructure, stating, “The previous government claimed Visakhapatnam would be made the capital, but you all decided it wasn’t necessary. The rulers who left potholes on the roads have now fallen into them themselves.”
He highlighted future development plans, stating that Visakhapatnam is poised to become the economic capital of Andhra Pradesh and a major technology hub in Asia. A data centre and sea cable are planned, which will connect the city globally. CM Naidu also noted that Visakhapatnam has been recognised as a safe city for women and is now competing with major metropolitan areas such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
The Visakhapatnam Port Authority has contributed Rs 4 crore towards the Hop-On Hop-Off Discover Vizag bus initiative.