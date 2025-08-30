CM Naidu sets Rs 30,000 crore investment target, 3 lakh jobs in AP food processing sector

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the State has set a target to attract Rs 30,000 crore investments, and create three lakh jobs in the food processing sector over the next five years.

Speaking at the India Food Manufacturing Summit organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Naidu said India is emerging as a global hub for food processing, and Andhra Pradesh already accounts for 9% of the country’s output, valued at $49 billion.

AP contributes 15.6% of India’s fruit production, earning it the sobriquet of ‘Fruit Capital of India’. “Andhra Pradesh also accounts for nearly 32% of the country’s seafood exports, with aquaculture covering 2.26 lakh acres. The State currently has about 6,000 registered food industries,” he highlighted.

Naidu further said Andhra Pradesh has a strong food processing ecosystem, with nine integrated food parks equipped with plug-and-play facilities, along with cold storage and warehousing infrastructure. The State is also a leading producer of rice, mango, banana, chilli, turmeric, fish, shrimp and eggs.