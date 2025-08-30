DGPs, central agencies call for joint action on cybercrime, narcotics, coastal security in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The Regional Police Coordination Committee (RPCC) Meeting for the year 2025 was held on Friday.

In his welcome address, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta stressed on the challenges faced by police forces in South India and called for joint action and coordination among states to tackle them.

Senior police officers from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry took part in the meeting. Top officers from central agencies like BSF, CRPF, CISF, CBI, NIA, NCB, ED, FRRO, IB, DRI, and I4C also attended the session.

The RPCC meetings are held every year in five different regions of the country, as suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2015 All India DGPs Conference and this year the State is hosting the meeting.

Nearly 20 states and central agencies were represented. Kerala DGP Ravada Chandrasekhar, Puducherry DGP Shalini Singh, along with eight Additional DGPs, nine IGPs, 12 DIGs, and 16 SPs also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the use of advanced technology and forensic integration in law enforcement, besides, specialised strategies to combat cybercrime and financial fraud, strengthening fight against narcotics, fugitives, and smuggling besides improving critical infrastructure and coastal security and human resource development through training and welfare reforms.