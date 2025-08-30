Google selects Kakinada youth as ambassador

KAKINADA: Yeleswaram resident Sai Pradeep from Kakinada district has been selected as a Google Student Ambassador. The programme, organised by Google to promote its Gemini AI initiative, identifies and trains student ambassadors worldwide.

Pradeep is pursuing his second year of B.Tech at Dr BR Ambedkar University, Srikakulam. His elder brother, Sparks Software Company Chairman Sai Sandeep, said the selection was based on Pradeep’s strong technical knowledge in software.

He described the achievement as a great opportunity for students from rural areas, adding that the initiative encourages the use of Gemini AI and supports software development.