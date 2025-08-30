Guntur to face two-day drinking water supply disruption from August 31 for pipeline interconnection works

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu on Friday announced that drinking water supply will be disrupted across several areas of the city from the evening of August 31 until the morning of September 2 due to essential pipeline interconnection works.

The project involves connecting the 900 mm main pipeline, which carries water from the Nehru Nagar reservoir to the HLR reservoir, with the Nehru Nagar pump house near the Sanjeevaiah Nagar railway gate. As part of this, filtration operations at Takkellapadu Head Water Works will be temporarily suspended.

Water supply will be halted after the morning distribution on August 31 and is expected to gradually resume from the evening of September 2, completely by next day.

Areas likely to be affected include HLR, Stambalagaruvu, Gujjanagundla, AT Agraharam, AMC, Housing Board Colony, Court Compound, KVP Colony, Vikas Nagar, Shyamal Nagar, Hanumayya Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Bongaralabeedu, Vasantharayapuram, Sharada Colony, Reddypalem, Gorantla, and surrounding localities.

The Commissioner said the GMC engineering staff are fully prepared for the interconnection work, and additional water tankers will be deployed through AEs in each division. He urged residents to cooperate with the GMC and make necessary arrangements in advance.