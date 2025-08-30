IT minister Lokesh vows to make Andhra Pradesh a sporting hub on National Sports Day

VISAKHAPATNAM: “Energy, talent and determination run in the blood of Andhra Pradesh’s youth,” declared Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, addressing a packed gathering at Andhra University Convention Hall on National Sports Day.

The event, organised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), marked the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Lokesh, who attended as Chief Guest, lit the ceremonial lamp and paid floral tributes to Dhyan Chand and Gidugu Ramamurthy.

On the occasion, 481 athletes were felicitated with incentives and medals, including Pullela Gopichand, MSK Prasad, Koneru Humpy, Saketh Sai Maineni, Jyothi Yarraji and others.

Highlighting the State’s push for sports, Lokesh said recent Cabinet meetings had focused on creating a strong grassroots movement. He noted that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had stressed the need to tackle digital addiction among children. “Many children today are hooked to YouTube and mobile games like PUBG. A strong grassroots sports movement is essential,” he said.

Lokesh said that under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, 24,000 youth had already taken part in competitions across ten sports, with 462 emerging as State-level winners. He assured full government support for sportspersons and promised to develop Andhra Pradesh into a major sporting hub. “This is why we introduced ‘No Bag Day’ every Saturday, to focus on life skills and sports,” he said.

He emphasised collaboration with private organisations such as JSW and GMR to build a strong sporting ecosystem.