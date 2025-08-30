Police must wear uniform during duty: AP High Court

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has emphasised that police officers must wear uniforms while performing official duties, questioning how citizens can identify plainclothes personnel as law enforcement.

The observation was made during a hearing on a quash petition filed by former YSRCP MLA Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, who sought dismissal of a case registered against him by Dargamitta police in Nellore.

The case was based on a complaint by a Special Branch head constable, alleging Reddy obstructed duty and assaulted the officer during YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Nellore.

Rejecting the public prosecutor’s argument that Special Branch and intelligence officers are exempt from uniform regulations, the court cited Supreme Court rulings that mandate police to be in uniform while making arrests.

The court directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to submit the police dress code manual and asked the prosecution to provide video footage and the case diary to substantiate Reddy’s role. The hearing was adjourned to September 8.