10th Vizag Navy Marathon on December 14

VISAKHAPATNAM: The 10th edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon (VNM-25), organised by the Eastern Naval Command as part of the Navy Day celebrations, will be held on December 14 at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. The announcement was made at a press conference held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
Addressing the gathering were Commodore Anirudha Roy, Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga and Race Director of VNM-25, and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg. Representatives from partner organisations were also present. The State Bank of India (SBI) will continue as the title sponsor.
Registrations will open on September 1 through the official website www.vizagnavymarathon.run. To encourage participation, organisers have introduced bulk registration options, corporate group discounts, and early bird offers.
The marathon will feature four categories: Full Marathon (42.195 km), Half Marathon (21.097 km), 10 km Run, and 5 km Fun Run. All competitive categories will start from RK Beach, with routes designed to offer a safe and scenic experience along the coast.
In the lead-up to the event, promo runs and training sessions will be held on the second Sunday of every month at RK Beach to help runners prepare and promote fitness.
Participants will receive a runner’s kit, which includes a T-shirt and refreshments. Organisers will also provide hydration points, medical support along the route, and post-race refreshments. Certificates will be issued to all runners.
Since its inception in 2014 with around 4,000 participants, the Vizag Navy Marathon has grown steadily, attracting over 14,000 runners in 2024.
Organisers expect participation to increase further this year, making it one of the region’s major running events.
Speaking at the press meet, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said the marathon has become an important community event that promotes health and fitness across the city. Officials invited citizens, professional athletes, and fitness enthusiasts to join the marathon on December 14.