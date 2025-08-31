10th Vizag Navy Marathon on December 14

VISAKHAPATNAM: The 10th edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon (VNM-25), organised by the Eastern Naval Command as part of the Navy Day celebrations, will be held on December 14 at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. The announcement was made at a press conference held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering were Commodore Anirudha Roy, Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga and Race Director of VNM-25, and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg. Representatives from partner organisations were also present. The State Bank of India (SBI) will continue as the title sponsor.

Registrations will open on September 1 through the official website www.vizagnavymarathon.run. To encourage participation, organisers have introduced bulk registration options, corporate group discounts, and early bird offers.

The marathon will feature four categories: Full Marathon (42.195 km), Half Marathon (21.097 km), 10 km Run, and 5 km Fun Run. All competitive categories will start from RK Beach, with routes designed to offer a safe and scenic experience along the coast.