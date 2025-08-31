466 bar licences issued under Andhra Pradesh Bar Policy

As a result, the government has extended the application deadline for these establishments until 6 p.m. on September 1, with the draw scheduled for September 2 at 8 a.m. Fresh notifications will be issued for any bars that do not receive applications.

The new policy aims to allocate 924 bar licences — 840 under the Open Category and 84 reserved for Scheduled Castes. All licences are being issued through a transparent lottery system.

Vizag received the highest number of licences with 72, followed by Guntur (52) and Krishna (30). The Prohibition and Excise Department had received 1,698 applications for OC bars and 567 for reserved category bars, with 1,657 and 564 deemed valid after scrutiny.