Anagani comes down heavily on YSRCP’s 'murder politics'

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Revenue, Stamps, and Registration, Anagani Satya Prasad, took strong exception to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Saturday, accusing the party of engaging in ‘murderous politics’ and lacking the moral authority to speak on matters of law and order.

In a sharp press release, Anagani accused YSRCP leaders of hypocrisy and political dramatics, claiming their actions showed a blatant disregard for truth and public welfare.

“It is laughable that YSRCP talks about law and order,” said Anagani, pointing to the party’s alleged involvement in violent incidents during its tenure.

He specifically mentioned the kidnapping of an MP’s family for 48 hours and the murder of a relative in a bid to consolidate power.

The minister accused YSRCP leaders of resorting to scripted falsehoods and political gimmicks to stay relevant in the media, and even likened certain leaders like Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and Perni Nani to “scrapped vehicles,” implying they had no real political relevance.