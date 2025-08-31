Artisans weave Rs 2.7 crore into decor for Mangalagiri’s Vinayaka pandal

GUNTUR: Mangalagiri turned into a festive hotspot this Vinayaka Chavithi with an idol adorned with currency notes worth Rs 2.7 crore.

Traders in the temple town, led by businessman Sankar Balaji Gupta and the Mangalagiri Arya Vysya Sangham, have sustained this tradition for two decades. What began 20 years ago with Rs 1 lakh in contributions has grown into a spectacular display of devotion and trust that draws visitors from across the region.

The currency notes, meticulously documented, were crafted into garlands and ornaments by local artisans. “Every rupee is recorded, used for decoration, and returned to its owner after the celebrations. Devotees treat it as prasadam,” Gupta said.

The pandal, open to the public from August 27 to 29, drew thousands of visitors. Security matched the grandeur, with 24/7 CCTV camera monitoring and police deployment.

Organisers proudly note that in 20 years, not a single theft or incident has occurred.

For devotees, the glittering idol represents more than opulence. “It’s a symbol of faith and community,” Gupta said. “Traders, families and well-wishers come together each year to seek blessings and share prosperity.” After the festival, every contributor received their currency back, now imbued with spiritual significance. The event has become a source of pride for Mangalagiri, known for blending devotion, artistry and discipline into one enduring tradition.