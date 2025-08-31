BJP's 'Spurthi' celebrates heritage of nomadic tribes

VIJAYAWADA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a special outreach programme on Saturday titled ‘Spurthi’ in Vijayawada to honour and recognise the contributions of Andhra Pradesh’s nomadic and de-notified tribes (DNTs).
The day-long event showcased traditional art, acrobatics, songs, and performances that highlighted the tribes’ deep cultural roots and centuries-old traditions.
AP BJP president PVN Madhav praised the community’s role in preserving India’s cultural heritage despite decades of discrimination.
“If our religion and traditions still thrive today, it is because of the nomadic tribes,” he said. Madhav accused the previous YSRCP government of diverting Central funds meant for DNT welfare.
He said the current coalition government, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has already directed officials to issue DNT certificates and implement all pending welfare measures.
Highlighting the BJP-led Centre’s initiatives, Madhav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a personal interest in the community’s welfare.
OBC Morcha national president and MP Dr K Laxman, delivered a fiery speech blaming successive Congress governments for decades of neglect. The meeting, presided over by OBC Morcha State president Rongala Gopi Srinivas, was attended by several senior BJP leaders, including RS MPs R. Krishnaiah and Paka Venkata Satyanarayana, BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, MLC Somu Veerraju, MLAs Vishnu Kumar Raju, Pardasaradhi, N. Eswar Rao, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, and other senior leaders.