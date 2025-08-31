BJP's 'Spurthi' celebrates heritage of nomadic tribes

VIJAYAWADA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a special outreach programme on Saturday titled ‘Spurthi’ in Vijayawada to honour and recognise the contributions of Andhra Pradesh’s nomadic and de-notified tribes (DNTs).

The day-long event showcased traditional art, acrobatics, songs, and performances that highlighted the tribes’ deep cultural roots and centuries-old traditions.

AP BJP president PVN Madhav praised the community’s role in preserving India’s cultural heritage despite decades of discrimination.

“If our religion and traditions still thrive today, it is because of the nomadic tribes,” he said. Madhav accused the previous YSRCP government of diverting Central funds meant for DNT welfare.