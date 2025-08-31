JSP built on sacrifice and ideology to serve people: Pawan Kalyan

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said the JSP was formed out of the anger and concerns of an average person. He was addressing JSP cadre and supporters at the ‘Senatho Senani’ public meeting held at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
Tracing the party’s journey, he said the JSP was launched in Telangana, the land of struggles, and has since established itself in Andhra Pradesh over the past 11 years. He noted that the party was not founded for the sake of caste, family or region, but to work for people’s welfare. “We have created history with a 100% strike rate in the elections,” he highlighted.
Pawan Kalyan reflected on the sacrifices made in his personal life for the party. “In these 11 years, I focused more on Jana Sena than on my family and films. I gave up many things, but I never forgot the party and cadre who stood with us. Their services will never be forgotten,” he said.
Speaking about JSP’s work, he highlighted initiatives such as addressing the problems of kidney patients, and supporting tribals in the Agency areas. “When people’s issues were resolved, my decision to start the party seemed right. Ever since I started the party, many left because of minor issues, but those who believed in ideology are still with me,” he said.
On the party’s struggles between 2019 and 2024, Pawan Kalyan said the JSP did not seek support from Central leaders despite difficulties. “Illegal arrests were made at Novotel Hotel in Visakhapatnam. At one point, I thought it would be better to close the party than to ask for help,” he remarked.
Stressing the need for women’s participation in politics, he urged them to contest polls and take active roles.
“In the coming days, we will move forward with membership to leadership to strengthen Jana Sena. Leaders should emerge from the grassroots,” he asserted.
Looking ahead, he announced that Jana Sena would launch the Trishul programme after Dasara, and form committees to link active members directly with central leaders. “Politics is not about business or profit but about serving people,” he averred.
Pawan Kalyan said by 2030, he should have prepared many strong leaders within the JSP. He announced that 33% of posts at the field level would be given to Veera Naris. “Discipline, dedication, and stability are what will take you forward,” he said.
He added that accident insurance is being provided to active party activists, and that the leadership is considering the security, welfare, and respect of its workers.
Pawan Kalyan further added that after joining the JSP, party workers would be encouraged to grow across various departments.
“If you are ready to stand, I am ready to lead. Give me Jana Sainiks, and I will make them leaders,” the Jana Sena president vowed.
Pawan Kalyan also underlined the importance of political stability in the State.
“Andhra Pradesh needs a stable party ruling for 15 years for its development. As part of the NDA, let us put aside small differences, and work towards the betterment of the State,” he said.