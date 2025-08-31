JSP built on sacrifice and ideology to serve people: Pawan Kalyan

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said the JSP was formed out of the anger and concerns of an average person. He was addressing JSP cadre and supporters at the ‘Senatho Senani’ public meeting held at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Tracing the party’s journey, he said the JSP was launched in Telangana, the land of struggles, and has since established itself in Andhra Pradesh over the past 11 years. He noted that the party was not founded for the sake of caste, family or region, but to work for people’s welfare. “We have created history with a 100% strike rate in the elections,” he highlighted.

Pawan Kalyan reflected on the sacrifices made in his personal life for the party. “In these 11 years, I focused more on Jana Sena than on my family and films. I gave up many things, but I never forgot the party and cadre who stood with us. Their services will never be forgotten,” he said.

Speaking about JSP’s work, he highlighted initiatives such as addressing the problems of kidney patients, and supporting tribals in the Agency areas. “When people’s issues were resolved, my decision to start the party seemed right. Ever since I started the party, many left because of minor issues, but those who believed in ideology are still with me,” he said.