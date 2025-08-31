Pawan to raise automen’s concerns in Assembly

The association also requested individual ration cards for differently-abled persons to ensure access to government welfare schemes and raised concerns about irregularities in the distribution of social pensions. Listening patiently, Pawan Kalyan promised to address these issues in the Cabinet and work toward solutions.

A group of auto drivers from Visakhapatnam also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy CM, expressing that the Stree Shakti scheme has impacted their income.

Reviewing their concerns, Pawan Kalyan explained that the scheme, part of the ‘Super Six’ promises, aims to provide financial support to women. He assured the drivers that their concerns regarding income enhancement and other issues would be brought to the cabinet’s attention for discussion and resolution.