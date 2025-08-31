Pemmasani reviews railway projects in Guntur district

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Saturday reviewed ongoing and proposed railway projects in the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency. The meeting, held at Shankaran Mini Meeting Hall in the Collectorate, was attended by local MLA Mohammad Naseer Ahmed and senior officials.

Dr Pemmasani said regular reviews are being held to ensure coordination between the Central and State governments on development projects. The meeting discussed pending railway bridge works, including Shankar Vilas, LC Nos. 3 and 6, and ROB projects at Guntur–Namburu–Nallapadu–Bandarupalli–Palakaluru. He said foundation-laying ceremonies are being planned and bottlenecks in the Mangalagiri–Nidamaru project are being resolved.

He also reviewed housing works at Syamala Nagar and Sanjeevaiah Nagar, directed officials to clear encroachment hurdles at Pedakakani gate.