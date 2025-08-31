Sept 30 deadline set for e-Crop registrations

VIJAYAWADA: Director of Agriculture S Dilli Rao emphasised the urgency of completing e-Crop registrations by September 30, 2025, during a teleconference with district-level officials from the Agriculture, Horticulture, and Sericulture departments.

He expressed concern over the slow progress, with only 8% (21,07,422) of the 2.61 crore land parcels registered so far, urging officials to treat e-Crop as a top priority to meet the Kharif season deadline.

Dilli Rao highlighted that e-Crop data is critical for planning financial, welfare, and development schemes of both state and central governments.

He instructed Rythu Seva Kendras (RSK) staff to register at least 50 land parcels every daily and ensure non-agricultural and fallow lands are included.