TDP reaffirms commitment to protect VSP

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao on Saturday reiterated his party’s stance on safeguarding the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), operated by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL).

Speaking to the media, Srinivasa Rao stressed that the rights of displaced persons (DPs) and local workers were “non-negotiable,” emphasising the party’s commitment to ensuring their welfare.

He credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for shielding the steel plant from renewed privatisation attempts and pointed out that it was TDP’s long-standing resistance to privatisation, which began in 1998, that had helped protect the plant. Srinivasa Rao demanded that 50% of jobs at the steel plant be reserved for displaced families and R-card holders, many of whom have worked as contract employees for years.