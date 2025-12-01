13 Bangladesh fishers stray into AP waters; held off Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: Kalingapatnam marine police on Sunday detained at least 13 Bangladesh fishermen who had strayed into Indian waters near Musavanipeta coastal village under Etcherla mandal in the district.

The detained fishermen were identified as Sajeev (21), Jahanger (35), Sabbir (25), Kokon (32), Maksudh (40), Malik (80), Md Farukh (55), Maksudh (50), Nasir (65), Hellal (28), Farukh (50), Alam (46) and Samem (21) of Bhola District in Barisal Division of south-central Bangladesh.

According to sources, residents of Musavanipeta found a suspicious boat in the Bay of Bengal and informed the Kalingapatnam marine police on Sunday.

A team led by circle inspector (CI) B Prasada Rao rushed to the spot and found 13 fishermen who were sick due to lack of food for the past one week.

The police seized the boat and brought the fishermen to the shore. They provided food, water and necessary medicines to the fishermen in the village before shifting them to the Kalingapatnam marine police station for further legal procedures.