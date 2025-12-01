AP CM Naidu asks TDP leaders and cadre to take welfare message to public

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has urged his party leaders and workers to explain the government’s welfare measures to the public, stressing that when people understand the benefits, they will not be swayed by opposition parties.

He described coalition governance as a political necessity and called upon leaders to stay connected with the people while implementing welfare schemes.

Naidu made these remarks during a teleconference with TDP ministers, MLAs, MPs, senior leaders, and booth-level workers on Sunday evening.

He said pensions are being distributed without interruption on the 1st of every month, with beneficiaries receiving amounts ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000 depending on their category.

Elderly pensioners are being given Rs 48,000 annually, dialysis patients Rs 1.20 lakh per year, and long-term bedridden patients Rs 1.80 lakh annually. He emphasised that no other state in the country is extending such large-scale financial assistance.

The Chief Minister revealed that the government has already spent Rs 50,763 crore solely on pensions, making it the largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) program in India.

For the past 17 months, he himself has been personally participating in pension distribution to ensure transparency and satisfaction among the people.

Highlighting the strength of the party’s organisational network, Naidu said TDP has 12 lakh family empowerment coordinators, 46,000 booth committees, and 8,000 unit-level systems.

He urged them to take the coalition government’s programs widely to the masses. He also assured that dedicated workers are being honored with nominated posts and emphasized that party ranks must remain among the people.