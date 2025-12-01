AP health department identifies 7,871 pregnant women for care ahead of Cyclone Ditwah

VIJAYAWADA: With Cyclone Ditwah expected to impact several districts of Andhra Pradesh, the State Health Department has gone on high alert. Special measures are being taken to safeguard pregnant women who are due for delivery in the next 15 days.

Officials have identified 7,871 pregnant women across the cyclone-affected districts of Annamayya, Chittoor, Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, Konaseema, and West Godavari.

As a precautionary step, many are being shifted to nearby hospitals.

By Sunday night, 375 women had already been admitted, according to Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Veerapandian. He urged the remaining expectant mothers to also move to hospitals for safety. Doctors and health staff in the ten districts have been instructed to remain vigilant.

Hospital superintendents have been directed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and emergency arrangements during the cyclone.

In addition to hospital preparedness, officials are making arrangements to set up medical camps in areas likely to be severely affected, ensuring immediate healthcare access for residents.

Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav conducted a teleconference with senior officials to review cyclone preparedness. At the RTGS Command Control Room in the Secretariat, senior officers from the Health Department are coordinating with other departments to ensure a unified response.