Demand for Siddavatam, Vontimitta under Kadapa revenue division sparks strong opposition

KADAPA: The state government’s proposal to shift Vontimitta and Siddavatam mandals from the Kadapa revenue division to the Rajampet division under Annamayya district has sparked strong opposition across the undivided Kadapa region.

The review of district reorganisation, initiated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to address decisions made during former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, has become a major talking point.

Residents and local representatives argue that both mandals have historically belonged to Kadapa and share deep cultural, administrative and geographical ties with the district. Though located just 25 kilometres from Kadapa headquarters, the proposed shift would place them nearly 90 kilometres away under Rayachoti’s jurisdiction.

Vontimitta, with a population of about 33,100 and 13 gram panchayats, is renowned for the Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple, where the annual celestial wedding is conducted under the supervision of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Locals say such a site of national importance should remain part of Kadapa.

Siddavatam, home to nearly 40,000 people and historic structures including the Siddavatam fort, lies on the outskirts of Kadapa city. Residents say travelling to Rayachoti would mean a 75-kilometre journey, compared with a short commute to Kadapa.

On Thursday night, the government issued a preliminary gazette notification citing administrative convenience and development effectiveness. Citizens have 30 days to file objections with the District Collector.