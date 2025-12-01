Kurubas found justice under TDP rule: AP BC Welfare Minister Savitha

GUNTUR: Minister for BC Welfare, Economically Weaker Sections, Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha asserted that the Kuruba community has received true justice and progress only under the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Speaking as the chief guest at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Guntur District Kuruba Social Committee on Sunday, the Minister said the TDP has consistently provided political, social and economic support to the Kuruba community since its inception.

“NTR gave political recognition to Kurubas in the earliest days of the party. He immensely encouraged my father, former minister S Ramachandra Reddy, and with the strong backing of NTR and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, my father served as minister for 14 portfolios,” she recalled.

Savita emphasised that only the TDP has delivered comprehensive welfare to all Backward Classes, including Kurubas. She urged community members to focus on education, stating,