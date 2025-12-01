TTD procurement head accepted cash, gifts: SIT in adulterated ghee scam case

TIRUPATI: In a major development in the TTD adulterated ghee scam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found that senior TTD official RSSVR Subrahmanyam (A-29), who served twice as General Manager (Procurement), played a key role in allowing the supply of adulterated ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams by misusing his official position and favouring select private dairies.

The Supreme Court-appointed CBI-led Joint Special Investigation Team (SIT) revealed many sensational hidden facts in its Accused 29 remand report and filed a custody petition for Subrahmanyam to grill him on several issues connected with the scam.

According to the SIT remand report, ghee samples drawn in June 2022 from tankers and tins supplied by M/s Premier Agri Foods Pvt Ltd, M/s Vyshanavi Dairy, and M/s Bhole Baba were sent to CFTRI, Mysuru. The test reports dated 03.08.2022 confirmed the presence of beta-sitosterol, clearly indicating adulteration with vegetable oils.

However, despite receiving these reports, Subrahmanyam allegedly suppressed the findings and did not forward them to senior officers for action as per tender norms. Instead, he continued the supply orders in favour of the accused dairies and even issued fresh orders to M/s Bhole Baba Dairy up to October 2022.