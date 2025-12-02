Andhra Health Minister voices concern over HIV rise among techies

VIJAYAWADA: Health and Family Welfare Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav expressed concern over the rising number of HIV cases among IT professionals across India during World AIDS Day 2025 programme in Vijayawada.

Speaking at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, the Minister said findings from the National AIDS Control Organisation show an increase in HIV prevalence among IT employees. He attributed the trend to extravagant lifestyles and drug abuse and directed the State AIDS Control Society to be vigilant.

He urged youth to avoid drugs and follow safe sex practices, and asked parents to educate their children on HIV prevention. He stressed that discrimination against HIV-positive persons, particularly students, must stop.

The Minister said the government had received complaints that some hospitals refused to perform surgeries for HIV-positive patients. He warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible and instructed District Medical and Health Officers, who act as ombudsmen, to ensure justice for affected patients.

Yadav acknowledged the difficulties faced by HIV patients travelling long distances to collect antiretroviral therapy medicines. He said ART drugs have been made available at selected primary health centres in West Godavari and Nellore districts, with plans to expand based on demand.

Reiterating the government’s goal to eliminate AIDS by 2030, the Minister said Andhra Pradesh leads the country in controlling new HIV cases.