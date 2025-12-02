Andhra Pradesh HC seeks decision on advocate’s appearance in assigned lands case

VIJAYAWADA: A legal controversy unfolded in the HC on Monday during the hearing of a case concerning assigned lands in the capital region. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and former minister P Narayana have sought the quashing of a case registered against them by the CID.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Naidu and Narayana, objected to the appearance of Senior Advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy on behalf of the complainant, former Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. Luthra contended that Sudhakar Reddy, who had earlier represented the CID as Additional Advocate General in the same matter, is now representing the complainant, which he argued constitutes a clear violation of Bar Council norms and professional ethics.

Sudhakar attempted to justify his appearance for the complainant. After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Y Lakshmana Rao said the court would decide on the issue of the advocate’s appearance in next hearing, on December 10.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, alleging irregularities in the transfer of assigned lands in the capital region. Based on this complaint, the CID registered cases against Naidu and Narayana under various IPC sections.