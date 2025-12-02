CM Chandrababu Naidu orders probe into diarrhoea cases in Srikakulam

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sought a detailed report on the diarrhoeal cases reported in Thallavalsa village of Santabommali mandal in Srikakulam district, following a series of illnesses that raised concern among residents over the weekend.

Health department officials briefed the Chief Minister on the situation and confirmed that several villagers had developed symptoms, prompting immediate medical attention and stepped-up monitoring by district authorities.

According to officials, six people reported symptoms on Saturday night and Sunday morning and were admitted to the government hospital in Tekkali. On Monday, three more patients were hospitalised with similar complaints. Of the nine affected individuals, five are currently undergoing treatment and are said to be recovering steadily, while three have already been discharged after receiving appropriate care.

One patient, Chinnaravu (70), died on Sunday during treatment; however, health authorities clarified that his death was not related to diarrhoea. Doctors confirmed that he had been suffering from kidney disease and succumbed to multi-organ failure and cardiac arrest.

Officials explained that the village depends on a single well connected to five public taps and supported by two hand pumps for drinking water. Tests conducted by the Rural Water Supply department found no contamination and declared the water fit for consumption. Nevertheless, as a precautionary measure, the supply from the well has been temporarily suspended, and drinking water is now being supplied through tankers to prevent any potential risk.

District Panchayat officials and RWS engineers have been deployed in the village to supervise sanitation and ensure safe water distribution. A Deputy District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and an epidemiologist are monitoring the situation closely, while medical teams conduct door-to-door health checks.

The Chief Minister directed officials to thoroughly investigate the cause of the illnesses and instructed them to extend strict vigilance to nearby villages as well.