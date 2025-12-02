Commuters raise concerns over LED and high-beam headlight misuse in Vizag

VISAKHAPATANAM: Drivers and pedestrians in Visakhapatnam are increasingly at risk from glaring high-beam headlights, with commuters reporting frequent near-misses on major city roads. The misuse of high beams, particularly powerful LED lights, is creating dangerous conditions and prompting calls for stricter enforcement.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Hari Prasad, a resident, said the problem is worsening at night. “When you use high beams, the person coming from the opposite direction can’t see the road. We may see clearly, but the oncoming vehicle cannot, and that creates a lot of trouble. Low beams allow both sides to see the road properly,” he explained. He added that LED lights make visibility even harder for others. “Once you enter the city, it’s best to switch to low beam. Otherwise, there’s a risk of collisions.”

Traffic volunteer Sri Harsha noted that Visakhapatnam’s rapid growth and international prominence demand higher road safety standards. He said that the misuse of high beams contributes to avoidable accidents and undermines the city’s image. Following Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks on stricter road accident audits, he stressed that both authorities and citizens must take responsibility for safe roads.