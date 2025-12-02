Cyclone Ditwah set to weaken, Andhra officials on alert

VIJAYAWADA: Cyclone Ditwah, which has weakened into a deep depression, is likely to weaken further into a depression by Tuesday. However, officials in Andhra Pradesh continue to remain on alert.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system lay centered at 11.30 am. IST (Monday) near latitude 13.0°N and longitude 80.6°E, about 170 km south-southeast of Nellore. Moving slowly northwards at 3 kmph, it is expected to maintain deep depression intensity till evening before weakening further into a depression within 12 hours.

In line with this forecast, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned of heavy rainfall in several districts on Tuesday (Dec 2).

Moderate to heavy showers are likely in Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati, while light to moderate rainfall is expected in Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and parts of Rayalaseema.

Officials reported significant rainfall on Monday evening: Kodavalur in Nellore district recorded 38.7 mm, Nellore town 36.7 mm, and Tadala in Tirupati district 33.5 mm. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea.