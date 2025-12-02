Minister Lokesh urges TDP cadre to rise from grassroots

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh reiterated that the TDP firmly believes in nurturing leadership from the grassroots, asserting that village and mandal-level leaders should eventually rise to State-level positions.

Addressing Mandal Party Presidents and Mandal General Secretaries during a state-wide training programme at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday, Lokesh said that TDP’s strength lies in its deep roots among the people and the strong bonding its leaders maintain with the public. He urged them to actively participate in all programmes announced by the party and to remain closely connected with the community.

Describing the TDP as a “university,” Lokesh recalled how Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu began his political journey as a Mandal Party President in 2012. He said the party’s ideology ensures opportunities for dedicated workers to grow into MLAs, ministers, and even deputy chief ministers.

“Without the party, we are nothing. Whatever recognition and respect we have today is because of the Telugu Desam Party. We should never forget this. The party is supreme,” he told the leaders during the ‘Coffee Kaburlu’ interaction.

Calling upon the cadre to work with dedication, Lokesh said the party operates like a family and small differences are natural. He noted that he himself fought for reforms within the organisation for two years, adding that once decisions are taken, all leaders must follow them without hesitation.

Lokesh announced that he would be available at the party’s central office one day every week to interact with leaders, take feedback, and address concerns. He advised mandal-level leaders to actively take part in welfare programmes. Around 100 Mandal Party Presidents and General Secretaries took part in the first day of training, divided into four groups. TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao and others were present.