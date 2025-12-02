Rajamahendravaram set for cleaner Godavari as STP nears completion

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The long-awaited dream of Rajamahendravaram residents is set to become a reality as the Godavari River is on course to be freed from pollution.

Construction of the new Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is progressing swiftly, with officials announcing that all works will be completed by March 2026. This marks a major step towards restoring a cleaner and healthier river ecosystem.

The major STP at the Aava area of Rajamahendravaram has reached an advanced stage, signalling substantial progress under the Godavari purification initiative. According to RMC Commissioner Rahul Meena, almost all concrete works have been completed, and four additional sump structures built as part of the facility are also ready. Installation of the machinery is the next key phase and is expected to begin shortly.

The state-of-the-art STP, with a processing capacity of 50 MLD (million litres per day), is designed to collect and treat sewage before it is discharged into the Godavari. As part of the purification process, four sumps have been constructed to facilitate various stages of filtration and chemical treatment. Municipal engineers stated that the entire project is likely to be completed by March next year.