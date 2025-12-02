Reorganisation plan of Nellore district sparks outrage

NELLORE: The State government’s latest district reorganisation proposals have sparked widespread discontent among residents of Nellore district, particularly in Gudur assembly constituency.

Locals have strongly appealed for their region to remain within Nellore district, but the government now proposes merging the Kandukur constituency with Prakasam district.

Simultaneously, three mandals currently in Nellore—Saidapuram, Kaluvoya, and Rapur—are set to move under Tirupati district in the Gudur division, drawing sharp criticism from the public.

Residents say the government has disregarded earlier assurances. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP National General Secretary N Lokesh had previously promised that the Gudur constituency would be merged with Nellore.

Administration officials had reportedly studied the demographic and geographical profiles of Gudur mandal and submitted a detailed report recommending their inclusion in Nellore district. Local expectations, built on these discussions, have heightened anger at the sudden reversal.