Reorganisation plan of Nellore district sparks outrage

NELLORE: The State government’s latest district reorganisation proposals have sparked widespread discontent among residents of Nellore district, particularly in Gudur assembly constituency.
Locals have strongly appealed for their region to remain within Nellore district, but the government now proposes merging the Kandukur constituency with Prakasam district.
Simultaneously, three mandals currently in Nellore—Saidapuram, Kaluvoya, and Rapur—are set to move under Tirupati district in the Gudur division, drawing sharp criticism from the public.
Residents say the government has disregarded earlier assurances. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP National General Secretary N Lokesh had previously promised that the Gudur constituency would be merged with Nellore.
Administration officials had reportedly studied the demographic and geographical profiles of Gudur mandal and submitted a detailed report recommending their inclusion in Nellore district. Local expectations, built on these discussions, have heightened anger at the sudden reversal.
Earlier arrangements reportedly included merging Gudur Municipality, Gudur rural, Chillakur, Kota, Vakadu, and Chittamur mandals with Nellore district.
Gudur MLA Pasam Sunil Kumar has repeatedly reminded the government of this commitment, including raising the issue in the Assembly. The new restructuring has raised concerns over irrigation and water management.
The Kandaleru reservoir, proposed to shift to Tirupati district, has nearly 30% of its ayacut in Nellore. Farmers fear disputes over water allocation between districts. BJP State Convenor Midathala Ramesh said, “Somasila and Kandaleru are interlinked interstate projects. Separating Kandaleru dam will create water management and revenue administration issues. For hundreds of years, farmers of Podalakuru and Manubolu have enjoyed riparian rights. These rights will be snatched away if the mandals are transferred. Rapur, Kaluvoya, and Saidapuram contain extensive government lands, forest wealth, natural resources, and commercial crops.”
He added that during droughts, Nellore has never received even one TMC of water from Rayalaseema and honoured interstate agreements, supplying drinking water to Chennai from Kandaleru even in drought years. From the 120
TMC allocation through Pothireddypadu from Srisailam, not even one TMC was given to Nellore, added the BJP leader.
Residents note a stark imbalance: Tirupati district already hosts an international pilgrimage centre, industrial hubs, Sri City, SEZs, and the Srikalahasti corridor, while Nellore relies primarily on Somasila project and Krishnapatnam Port.
Former Minister and YSRCP Nellore District President Kakani Govardhan Reddy said, “Somasila and Kandaleru are lifelines for Nellore farmers. If jurisdiction shifts to Tirupati, farmers of Podalakuru, Manubolu, Venkatachalam and nearby areas will depend on another district for water releases, leading to inevitable disputes. Villages like Inukurthi, Mudigedu, and Biradavolu have fields in Saidapuram. If boundaries change, farmers will be forced to travel outside their district for every land or irrigation issue.”
Social media influencers from Nellore have launched online campaigns opposing the merger of Gudur with the Tirupati district. They are posting videos explaining the impact of re-organisation, circulating info-graphics on water-sharing and resource management, and encouraging citizens to submit letters to the district administration.
Influencers report that the movement is gaining momentum, with thousands of residents supporting the appeal online.