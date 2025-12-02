Rs 50,763 crore spent on pensions alone in 18 months, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

ELURU: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the coalition government has spent Rs 50,763 crore on pensions alone in a span of 18 months, a scale unmatched anywhere else in the country.

He noted that pensions are reaching more than 63 lakh beneficiaries every month, with 59 per cent of them being women. said that the people had given unprecedented support to the coalition government’s call to rebuild a damaged state, entrusting it with responsibility by electing its candidates in 164 constituencies.

Speaking at the Praja Vedika programme in Gopinathapatnam village of Unguturu Assembly constituency on Monday, he noted that the much discussed ‘Super Six’ welfare schemes, once ridiculed by critics, had now become a ‘super hit’ through public backing.

Recalling the legacy of NT Rama Rao, Naidu added, “While previous governments raised pensions only by Rs 250, we implemented a one time increase to Rs 4,000 per month.”

Naidu stressed that welfare was being extended to all eligible sections.

“Mothers are receiving Rs 15,000 per child under Talliki Vandanam, and women have already availed 25 crore free bus journeys under Stree Shakti,” he said.

On education, Naidu said the coalition government had filled 16,347 teacher posts through a mega DSC recruitment drive, addressing shortages that had persisted for years.

He outlined a five point plan aimed at ensuring farmers do not incur losses, focusing on water security, demand based crops, agritech adoption, food processing, and government support.