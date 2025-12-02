TTD EO insists on Tirumala-level quality for Annaprasadam across all temples in Andhra

TIRUMALA: The TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal instructed the officials concerned to ensure that devotees visiting other temples of TTD receive Annaprasadam that is tasty, hygienic, and of high quality, similar to the standards maintained in Tirumala temple.

The EO conducted a review meeting with officials on Monday at his chambers in the TTD Administrative Building to discuss ongoing development activities under TTD.

The EO directed that proper training be given to Potu staff responsible for preparing Annaprasadams (Naivedyams) in TTD temples. Later he instructed officials to strengthen the processes involved in the distribution of Annaprasadam. He also asked the departments to prepare a daily report on the Annaprasadams being served at each temple under TTD.

The EO further instructed the officials to identify if any employees belonging to other faiths are still working in TTD departments and to submit a report for further action.

He also ordered a comprehensive report on the number of Veda Parayanamdars and Archakas required for historical and other temples across the country that have come under the administration of TTD. The EO directed officials to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for every temple that has come under the purview of TTD and submit it in the next meeting.