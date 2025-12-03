Andhra launches strict rules to eliminate illegal hoardings, unsafe displays

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has introduced new regulations to control advertisements and display devices across all urban local bodies, officials said on Tuesday. The Andhra Pradesh Regulation and Control of Display Devices Rules, 2025, will apply to Nagar Panchayats, Municipalities and Municipal Corporations.

Officials said the reform, aligned with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for clean and investment-ready cities, aims to eliminate unsafe hoardings, irregular banners and illegal advertisements that obstruct public spaces and reduce civic revenue. Under the rules, display devices above 50 sq. ft. must have structural safety certification, including wind and seismic resistance checks. Annual audits by certified engineers are mandatory, and unsafe structures will be removed at the violator’s cost.

Advertisements are banned near religious places, statues, schools, hospitals, heritage sites, government offices, traffic intersections and bridges.

Content promoting obscenity, tobacco, liquor, child exploitation is prohibited. Businesses must register as Licensed Displayers, with Individual Displayers allowed up to 10 devices per urban body.

Penalties include fines up to Rs 50,000 per day and licence cancellation. A digital portal will be launched within 45 days. Principal Secretary (MA&UD) S Suresh Kumar said the reform will ensure safer streets and cleaner urban spaces.