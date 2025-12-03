Andhra seeks Centre’s aid after Cyclone Montha causes Rs 6,352 crore losses

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh and Minister for Home and Disaster Management Vangalapudi Anitha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday and submitted a comprehensive report detailing the destruction caused by Cyclone Montha.

Minister Lokesh informed the Union Home Minister that the State has suffered an estimated Rs 6,352 crore in losses after the cyclone made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

During the meeting, the Ministers said the cyclone inflicted severe damage across multiple sectors, causing significant hardships to residents in the affected regions. A total of 3,109 villages were impacted.

Minister Lokesh also briefed the Union Minister on the immediate relief measures taken by the State government, which he said helped minimise loss of life and property. Cyclone Montha crossed the coast near Kakinada on the night of October 28, bringing heavy rainfall and winds reaching 100 kmph, resulting in widespread destruction.

Acting swiftly, the State government evacuated 1.92 lakh people to 2,471 relief camps, where essential supplies, including food, drinking water, milk and other necessities were provided. Each affected family received an immediate relief payment of Rs 3,000.

The State administration undertook urgent measures such as clearing fallen trees, restoring water supply, arranging temporary shelters and addressing critical infrastructure disruptions. An initial emergency relief fund of Rs 60 crore was released.