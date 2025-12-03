Andhra to centralise all department data under RTGS for real-time governance

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed that the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) will henceforth function as the common data centre for all government departments in Andhra Pradesh.

From the end of this month, data from every department will be consolidated and analysed through a central Data Lake, marking a major shift towards real-time, data-driven governance.

Reviewing the system at the RTGS centre in the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister stressed the need to improve the quality and speed of citizen services. He said the aim was to build a strongly positive perception among the public about the government’s performance.

Naidu instructed officials to study public feedback and complaints closely, simplify service delivery processes, and respond promptly to issues highlighted in the media. He made it clear that there would be no compromise on matters affecting citizens’ welfare.

He emphasised the need to take government schemes and programmes to every corner of the state and directed intensive awareness campaigns through Swarnandhra Vision Units in all 175 Assembly constituencies.

The Chief Minister also referred to the ongoing ‘Raitanna Mee Kosam’ outreach programme, through which officials are meeting farmers directly on issues including water security, crop marketing, and promotion of demand-driven crops.

To strengthen revenue compliance, Naidu ordered detailed data analysis to ensure that all companies, contractors, and entities engaged in economic activity in the state pay taxes as required.

In a citizen-centric initiative, he instructed that all 794 government services be made available through the WhatsApp Governance platform by the end of December, ensuring easy access from anywhere.