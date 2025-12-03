Andhra to centralise all department data under RTGS for real-time governance

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed that the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) will henceforth function as the common data centre for all government departments in Andhra Pradesh.
From the end of this month, data from every department will be consolidated and analysed through a central Data Lake, marking a major shift towards real-time, data-driven governance.
Reviewing the system at the RTGS centre in the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister stressed the need to improve the quality and speed of citizen services. He said the aim was to build a strongly positive perception among the public about the government’s performance.
Naidu instructed officials to study public feedback and complaints closely, simplify service delivery processes, and respond promptly to issues highlighted in the media. He made it clear that there would be no compromise on matters affecting citizens’ welfare.
He emphasised the need to take government schemes and programmes to every corner of the state and directed intensive awareness campaigns through Swarnandhra Vision Units in all 175 Assembly constituencies.
The Chief Minister also referred to the ongoing ‘Raitanna Mee Kosam’ outreach programme, through which officials are meeting farmers directly on issues including water security, crop marketing, and promotion of demand-driven crops.
To strengthen revenue compliance, Naidu ordered detailed data analysis to ensure that all companies, contractors, and entities engaged in economic activity in the state pay taxes as required.
In a citizen-centric initiative, he instructed that all 794 government services be made available through the WhatsApp Governance platform by the end of December, ensuring easy access from anywhere.
Naidu stresses value addition In mining sector
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that officials should focus on value addition to mining products through exports and domestic usage. He said a metal cluster should be set up in the North Andhra region keeping in view the rapid industrial growth in Visakhapatnam.
The CM conducted a review on mining activity in the State and stressed the need for strengthening AP Mineral Development Corporation. He said Odisha stands first in mining revenue and the mining system of that state should be studied to improve mining revenue. At the same time surveillance should be increased to using drones and RTGS in real time to prevent unauthorised mining activity.
The CM said as lime stone, beach sand, iron ore, manganese, quartz, silica sand, granite are located in the state, officials make efforts to provide value addition to different mining products through exports and domestic usage. He said the Mines department should make efforts to encourage mining companies. He said steps should be taken to discuss with the central government to provide incentives to mining companies.
CM to interact with farmers at Nallajarla today
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in Rytanna Mee Kosam workshop to be organised at Nallajarla village of Gopalapuram constituency in East Godavari district on Wednesday.
As per schedule the Chief Minister will arrive at Nallajarla at 10.55 a.m on Wednesday and inspect fields.
Later, he will interact with farmers as part of Rytanna Mee Kosam workshop focusing on value addition to agricultural produce and address a public meeting at Praja Vedika. He will attend cadre meeting at Nallajarla at 1.45 p.m and return to residence at Undavalli at 4.05 p.m.